Two-alarm fire damages home in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A home was damaged in a two-alarm fire in north Fargo.

Firefighters responded to 813 College Street North at 7:30 a.m. on May 4th.

A person passing by noticed the porch on fire and tried to put it out.

The home was left with damage to its front and siding.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but firefighters say no one was hurt.

