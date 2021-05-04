Advertisement

Two-alarm fire damages home in north Fargo

Home damaged in two-alarm fire in North Fargo
Home damaged in two-alarm fire in North Fargo(KVLY)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A home was damaged in a two-alarm fire in north Fargo.

Firefighters responded to 813 College Street North at 7:30 a.m. on May 4th.

A person passing by noticed the porch on fire and tried to put it out.

The home was left with damage to its front and siding.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but firefighters say no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: ND Attorney General’s Office Investigating Taco Fest
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
UPDATE: Houser located safely
Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

10:00PM Weather May 4
10:00PM Weather May 4
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 2
News - Fargo residents can opt out of mosquito spraying
News - Fargo residents can opt out of mosquito spraying
Fargo residents can opt-out of mosquito spraying