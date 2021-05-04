Advertisement

The Wahpeton School District is investigating George Floyd murder re-enactment claim

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday afternoon, Valley News Live was alerted to a social media post stating that students in a 5th grade class at Wahpeton Elementary School re-enacted the murder of George Floyd.

It is unclear how the poster is tied to the school district. The Wahpeton Elementary School social media page commented on the post saying they would like an opportunity to discuss the concerns.

Superintendent Rick Jacobson says the allegation is under investigation and that no additional information will be released at this time.

