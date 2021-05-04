Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive goes virtual

FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - An annual food drive put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers is going virtual this year, as the region continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is typically held nationally on the second Saturday in May. This year, it will be held virtually throughout the entire month of May.

Donations made through Stamp Out Hunger will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank, the Emergency Food Pantry in Fargo and the Dorothy Day Food Pantry in Moorhead.

In the past, letter carriers spent the day picking up food donations that were left near mail boxes. The food was then delivered to the Great Plains Food Bank, Emergency Food Pantry and Dorothy Day Food Pantry to be served to their clients.

Each year, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive brings in between 50,000-70,000 pounds of food within Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo and has collected more than 1.7 billion pounds of food for hunger-relief organizations across the country since 1992.

Click here to help with this year’s virtual food drive. Donations are being accepted now through May 31.

