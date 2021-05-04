Sanford considering Pfizer vaccine usage for children ages 12 to 15

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Hospital is considering offering the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 to 15. This decision comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement that the vaccine could be offered to this age group starting next week.

Sanford continues to investigate the data and believes they will start their administration before the end of May. They are also educating the public about the importance of the vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

“It’s kind of like baseball where if you cover more bases, your opponent can’t advance,” said Nate Leedahl, Manager of Pharmacy Services, Sanford. “It’s similar with this pandemic. The more bases that we cover, the more folks can be vaccinated. This helps to stop the virus from spreading more easily.”

The FDA and CDC jointly lifted the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 23. Sanford is currently offering this vaccine to acute patients but will recommend it to the public as well.

