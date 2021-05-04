Red Lake Police: Brand new vehicle started on fire, suspects ran off

RED LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Red Lake, MN Police Department says one person is out a brand new vehicle and the estimated $40,000 it cost after someone started it on fire.

Police say on Friday, April 30, they were called to a vehicle fire on Circle Pines Road and crews put it out before major damage could be done to the house nearby.

Through surveillance video, police learned three people walked up to the new vehicle and threw something in it, causing it to go up in flames.

Authorities say preliminary identities of the suspects has been made, but they need to investigate further.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is now helping Red Lake Police and are looking into possible federal charges.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.