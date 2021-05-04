Advertisement

Red Lake Police: Brand new vehicle started on fire, suspects ran off

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Red Lake, MN Police Department says one person is out a brand new vehicle and the estimated $40,000 it cost after someone started it on fire.

Police say on Friday, April 30, they were called to a vehicle fire on Circle Pines Road and crews put it out before major damage could be done to the house nearby.

Through surveillance video, police learned three people walked up to the new vehicle and threw something in it, causing it to go up in flames.

Authorities say preliminary identities of the suspects has been made, but they need to investigate further.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is now helping Red Lake Police and are looking into possible federal charges.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Refunds for Fargo taco festival will take a few weeks, organizers say
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
Fargo Police asking for help in locating missing woman
Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman accused in Dystynee Avery apologizes, sentenced to probation

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
TSA made the decision on Tuesday to extend the mask mandate until September 13th. It was...
Mask mandate extended until fall for Hector International Airport
Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
News -VNL news team assaulted
News -VNL news team assaulted