North Dakota State University 2021 spring commencement on May 15th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University will be having its 2021 spring commencement ceremony on May 15th.

It’ll be at the Fargodome at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Ceremonies will be separated by colleges.

10 a.m. - College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Engineering; College of Human Sciences and Education; and College of Interdisciplinary Studies

2 p.m. - College of Agriculture, Food Systems and Natural Resources; College of Business; College of Health Professions; and College of Science and Mathematics

Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Students can have up to four guests and each guest must present a ticket upon entry. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.