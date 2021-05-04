Advertisement

North Dakota deer season set, more licenses available

The deadline for applying is June 2.
Published: May. 4, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

North Dakota’s 2021 deer season is set.

The season opens Nov. 5 at noon and continues through Nov. 21.

There will be 72,200 licenses available to hunters, which is 3,150 more than last year.

In total, any-antlered licenses increased by 1,500 from last year, any-antlerless by 1,250, antlered whitetail by 100, antlerless whitetail by 100, antlerless mule deer by 200 and antlered mule deer licenses remained the same.

In addition, muzzleloader licenses increased by 60 and restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses remained the same.

As stated in the 2021-22 chronic wasting disease proclamation, hunters harvesting a deer in units 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, 3F2, 4B and 4C cannot transport the whole carcass outside of the unit, with the exception that hunters can transport the whole deer carcass between adjoining CWD carcass restricted units.

Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader can apply online through the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

