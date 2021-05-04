Mobile home considered a loss after fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews have deemed a mobile home a total loss after a fire on Monday around 5;43p.m.

The Moorhead Fire Department says the fire was started by an improperly discarded cigarette on the deck near the front of the home.

The home was located near 1700 3rd Avenue South.

The homeowner is doing fine and has been relocated by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.