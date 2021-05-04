Advertisement

Mobile home considered a loss after fire

It happened Monday May 3rd.
It happened Monday May 3rd.
By Michael Collett
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews have deemed a mobile home a total loss after a fire on Monday around 5;43p.m.

The Moorhead Fire Department says the fire was started by an improperly discarded cigarette on the deck near the front of the home.

The home was located near 1700 3rd Avenue South.

The homeowner is doing fine and has been relocated by the Red Cross.

