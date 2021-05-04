Mask mandate extended until fall for Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you book your next business or leisure flight, there is an extension to tell you about. The Transportation Security Administration, also known as TSA, has extended their mask mandate for passengers on planes, trains, and buses.

The decision was made Tuesday to extend the mask mandate until September 13th. It was originally set to expire on May 11th. The airports and their unions pushed for the extension.

There are some exemptions; children up to age two and people with certain disabilities. If you choose not to wear a mask, you will be removed from the building. This goes for all flights available at the airport: Delta, United, American, Frontier and Allegiant. Before booking your trip, make sure to check the airlines rules.

“With the ever-changing rules on masks and mandates, follow what the CDC puts out, said Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director, Municipal Airport Authority, “More importantly, follow what the airline has on their website or social media in terms of what to do and what to expect.”

The North Dakota Army National Guard is still at the airport offering rapid testing. Results come in just 15 minutes. It is available from 10:00am to 10:00pm. Make sure to also get to your terminal at least an hour and a half before boarding.

The airport has seen a 30% drop when you compare flights from March of 2021 to March of 2019. This is an improvement compared to March of 2020. April saw an increase in flights as well when you compare the previous years. The airport expects a significant increase when the state hits herd immunity.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.