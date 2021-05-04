Advertisement

FPD identify person of interest in Jesus statue vandalism

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they have identified a person of interest in the vandalism of a Jesus statue.

The statue of Jesus in front of the St. Mary’s Cathedral was vandalized with black paint on his face between April 16 and April 17.

At this point, Fargo Police say this is still an active investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

