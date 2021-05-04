Advertisement

Four firefighters injured while responding to house fire

Whisperwood Court fire in Bemidji
Whisperwood Court fire in Bemidji(Bemidji Fire Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Bemidji Fire Chief says the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic. Even though the fire is still under investigation, it is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue.

Three firefighters were treated on the scene, and one firefighter later went to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

ORIGINAL: Four firefighters were injured while responding to a house fire.

It happened on Sunday before 7:30 p.m. at 452 Whisperwood Court SW in Bemidji. Firefighters found a single-story home engulfed in flames.

People who were in the home managed to get out safely and were not hurt, but a pet was killed in the fire. The home and contents are considered a total loss. The fire is still under investigation, but it’s considered accidental in nature.

