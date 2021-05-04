Advertisement

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The...
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) - Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon” Monday evening.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Refunds for Fargo taco festival will take a few weeks, organizers say
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
Fargo Police asking for help in locating missing woman
Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman accused in Dystynee Avery apologizes, sentenced to probation

Latest News

Lucio Lopez, left, talks with friends as he stands in a tent that is part of a homeless...
Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes
A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Strong storm threat continues after twisters in Mississippi, 2 dead in Georgia
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead
Dozens are dead after a metro train collapsed onto a roadway in Mexico City.
RAW: Mexico subway collapse: train seen at angle
FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2010 file photo, amphibious assault vehicles storm Red Beach...
Marine inspector general suspended amid tank sinking probe