Demolition underway at Elim Rehab
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Demolition crews are tearing away at the remains of Elim Rehab and Care Center on south university in Fargo. A huge fire in January 2020 forced the closure of the facility. Current plans include putting up a new facility, which will be the same size, but will have fewer beds and will have a different layout. Crews have a lot of work ahead of them with the new facility set to open next spring.
