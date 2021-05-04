Advertisement

Clay County Public Health holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(Pima County Health)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on May 6th and 7th.

The May 6th clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the clinic on May 7th will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both clinics will take place at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

No appointment is necessary, but you can still register for one. Click here to register.

You must be at least 18 years old to get a shot at the vaccine clinics.

