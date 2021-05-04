Advertisement

City of Fargo to Continue Mosquito Spraying

File photo of a mosquito
File photo of a mosquito(WAFB)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is renewing its agreement with Cass County Vector Control to spray for mosquitos. Contrary to the city of Moorhead, the City Council voted Monday night to keep the option of aerial spraying as well as ground spraying. Moorhead’s Public Works Director is still studying the aerial option.

You can sign up on the Cass County website to find out when the city will be spraying. The mayor also tells Valley News Live that you can call Cass County Vector Control to request to have your home not sprayed. Valley News Live plans to investigate how that would work in a neighborhood setting.

