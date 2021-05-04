Advertisement

Chlorine shortage may impact summer plans

The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.
The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.(Source: KOMU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Summer is just around the corner, and COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in parts of the country, making it possible for some to take a dip in a local pool.

The problem: The local pool might not be open due to a nationwide chlorine shortage.

Since many Americans were forced to stay home, the installation of backyard pools skyrocketed, upping the demand for chlorine.

To make it worse, there are only three chlorine manufacturers in the U.S. One of them, BioLab, caught on fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, and it’s not expected to be back in operation until 2022.

For now, experts think the problem will get worse, saying chlorine prices may increase by 70%.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: ND Attorney General’s Office Investigating Taco Fest
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
UPDATE: Houser located safely
Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news...
Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo
10:00PM Weather May 4
10:00PM Weather May 4
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 4 - Part 2