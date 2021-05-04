A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s reporter Nachai Taylor and photographer Michael Downs were attacked by a man, Monday night, as they were setting up for a live shot to lead off our nine o’clock newscast.

This incident happened at 1418 First Avenue North, just on the edge of downtown Fargo.

The VNL crew was there covering a story about the Fargo City Commission’s decision to have the building demolished.

Recalling the attack, Nachai says she was walking towards Downs when the man in a silver pickup truck drove up on the curb.

The man eventually got out of his vehicle and began to swing around a screwdriver.

The assailant walked up to Downs and yelled for the crew to get off his property, but the VNL team was standing on a public sidewalk.

Video footage recorded by Downs shows the man jabbing at the camera.

Police confirm to Valley News Live the man in question is the owner of the property. Authorities tried to talk to the man after the incident, but he wouldn’t answer the door.

The motive for the attack is also unknown. Nachai and Michael walked away unharmed.

Last December, a fire ripped through this particular property causing more than $200,000 in damage.

Since then, the city had been requesting that the owner tear the building down. According to Mayor Tim Mahoney, the owner had not been working on that request.

Police also tell us the owner of the building was at a Fargo City Commission meeting before the incident involving our journalists.

The owner will have until June 30th to demolish the property before the city steps in.

