149 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 149 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

No new deaths have been reported, so the death toll in the state stands at 1,494. The daily positivity rate is at 5.63%. There are 966 total active cases in the state with 38 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Fargo residents can opt-out of mosquito spraying