Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Barnesville woman is facing charges after Fargo Police say she crashed her ex-boyfriend’s funeral, tried to run people over and drove over gravesites at a Fargo cemetery on Saturday.

28-year-old Blair Rebecca Whitten, of Barnesville, Minn., is charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

Court documents say Fargo Police were called to Riverside Cemetery in the 2100 block of 5th St. S. on May 1 for a report of a disturbance. Officers were flagged down after witnesses reported Whitten had been driving over gravesites and was trying to run over people.

When officer caught up to Whitten and interviewed her, she stated she was attending the funeral of her ex-boyfriend and was sitting in her car at the cemetery when ‘multiple people approached her car’ and she felt like they were going to hurt her. Whitten said she drove off very carefully in order not to disturb anything, documents state.

Documents say when officers spoke with the father of the deceased, he stated he saw Whitten drive 50 mph across the grass. He told officers Whitten was not wanted at the funeral, and stated he was ‘scared as hell’ by her showing up, documents say.

Another family member of the deceased stated to police that Whitten was not to be at the funeral, and documents say the family member approached Whitten’s car after the burial to ask her to leave. The man says Whitten accelerated her car toward him and he had to jump out of the way. Documents say the man was scared for his life.

