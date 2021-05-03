Woman facing charges after allegedly throwing knife during argument

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erin Sundby is facing two counts of terrorizing and attempted aggravated assault after an argument at an apartment complex on Saturday.

Police were called to 625 21st Street South for a report of a disturbance with a knife. Dylan Colling says he was walking to his apartment when Sundby started yelling at him and calling him names. She went back inside after Colling ignored her.

A short time later, Genesis Lee arrived in a vehicle and says Sundby walked up to her vehicle, started yelling at her, and threw an alcoholic beverage at her through the window. Lee says while walking to an apartment, Sundby continued to yell and threatened to kill her.

Sundby allegedly punched Lee in the upper chest and Lee punched back in self-defense.

Later, Sundby came out of an apartment with a large knife and, as she was standing across the driveway, threatened to kill Colling. Colling says he feared for his life, thinking Sundby was going to hurt him or Lee.

Sundby allegedly threw the knife at Colling and he says it came within one foot of his head.

Sundby was later located out of the area and interviewed about what happened. Police say she was uncooperative and claimed it was just a verbal argument. Sundby also denies that a knife was involved.

Charges of terrorizing and attempted aggravated assault are being forwarded to the state’s attorney’s office.

Sundby was previously charged and sentenced to four months in jail for her role in a fight at a Moorhead apartment building where 33-year-old Richard Stephen was killed.

