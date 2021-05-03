The Fargo Taco and Margarita Festival Turns Sour; attendees requesting refunds

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Attendees of the Fargo Taco and Margarita Festival aren’t too happy after some say the event did not turn out the way it was advertised.

Many people commented on the Facebook event page requesting refunds and calling the event a scam.

Pictures shared with Valley News Live showed people waiting in long lines to get food and drinks.

One woman we spoke to said when she arrived in the late afternoon, she waited in one of those lines for about an hour only to walk away with nothing.

Other attendees said the only two food trucks at the event ran out of food.

“Overall I think it was really like poor planning. It was hyped up for weeks and it was going to be like this big fun start to the summer. A lot of people were going to go. It was like a bust,” said Stephanie Lipson, an attendee of the festival.

Matt Becker... owner of Wicked Good Time, was contracted by the event organizer Adam Dobres to staff the event.

Becker vented on social media expressing his disappointment and embarrassment for the event calling it “a nightmare”

Becker said once people started to complain he referred them to Dobres.

Eventually, Becker said he just started refunding some people at the event.

Lipson said she messaged the organizer on Facebook for a refund. She says she never received a response.

Valley News Live reached out to Dobris for a comment, but has yet to hear back.

According to the North Dakota Horse Park, they were not associated with the event other than providing the venue.

