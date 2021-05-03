Sanford Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at some clinics

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at some primary care clinics this month.

Vaccines will become available at the following locations:

Sanford Children’s Southwest Clinic in Fargo - beginning May 4

Sanford East Grand Forks Clinic - beginning May 4

Sanford Health Oakes Clinic - beginning May 5

Sanford Health Valley City Clinic - beginning May 5

Sanford West Fargo Clinic- beginning May 18

The Sanford Moorhead Clinic began offering COVID-19 vaccinations April 22.

Vaccines will be offered to patients during their regularly scheduled primary care appointments. Patients can also call these clinics to schedule an appointment, or walk in during clinic hours.

Sanford continues to schedule and offer walk-in appointments at its vaccination center in the former Gordman’s store at 5100 14th Ave. S. in Fargo.

The vaccine is available to everyone age 16 and older in North Dakota and Minnesota. Individuals do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive the vaccine from Sanford. They can receive their second dose of the vaccine from Sanford, even if they received the first dose elsewhere.

