Advertisement

Sanford Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at some clinics

(KSFY)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at some primary care clinics this month.

Vaccines will become available at the following locations:

  • Sanford Children’s Southwest Clinic in Fargo - beginning May 4
  • Sanford East Grand Forks Clinic - beginning May 4
  • Sanford Health Oakes Clinic - beginning May 5
  • Sanford Health Valley City Clinic - beginning May 5
  • Sanford West Fargo Clinic- beginning May 18

The Sanford Moorhead Clinic began offering COVID-19 vaccinations April 22.

Vaccines will be offered to patients during their regularly scheduled primary care appointments. Patients can also call these clinics to schedule an appointment, or walk in during clinic hours.

Sanford continues to schedule and offer walk-in appointments at its vaccination center in the former Gordman’s store at 5100 14th Ave. S. in Fargo.

The vaccine is available to everyone age 16 and older in North Dakota and Minnesota. Individuals do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive the vaccine from Sanford. They can receive their second dose of the vaccine from Sanford, even if they received the first dose elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fargo Taco and Margarita Festival Turns Sour; attendees requesting refunds
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle
Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight

Latest News

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling...
Boy unhurt after taking ride on airport conveyor belt system
Andrea Payne mugshot
‘I feel horrible’: Woman accused in Dystynee Avery murder apologizes, sentenced
Noon Weather - May 3
Noon Weather - May 3
Noon News Part 1 - May 3
Noon News Part 1 - May 3
1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Minnesota