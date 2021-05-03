Records: Men shot at downtown Fargo bar started fight with gunman, charged

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two of the men shot at a downtown Fargo bar in February are now charged for assaulting the man that would later be accused as being the gunman.

43-year-old Brandon Grant is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire on February 21 at the Bismarck Tavern.

34-year-old Tommie Trent and 29-year-old Willie Earl Carr Jr. are each charged with one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit simple assault.

Grant’s fiancée, 34-year-old Antoinette Rodriguez was also arrested and charged after police stated she didn’t inform them of Grant’s location during their month-long manhunt. Rodriguez was found in the same hotel room as Grant when he was arrested in late March. However, those charges have since been dropped.

Court documents say video footage at the Bismarck Tavern showed Carr approach Grant with a phone before punching Grant multiple times. Documents say Carr confronted Grant about sexually abusing a child Carr knew. Fargo Police say they are investigating the allegation.

Documents say multiple people joined the fight, but it was soon broken up by bar staff.

Documents say Grant pulled out a handgun and shot Trent, Carr and 41-year-old John Clemons before fleeing the scene.

Trent, Carr and Grant have all pleaded not guilty.

