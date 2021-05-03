Advertisement

Records: Men shot at downtown Fargo bar started fight with gunman, charged

Fargo Police say 43-year-old Brandon Grant is the man behind Saturday night’s shooting
Fargo Police say 43-year-old Brandon Grant is the man behind Saturday night’s shooting
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two of the men shot at a downtown Fargo bar in February are now charged for assaulting the man that would later be accused as being the gunman.

43-year-old Brandon Grant is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire on February 21 at the Bismarck Tavern.

34-year-old Tommie Trent and 29-year-old Willie Earl Carr Jr. are each charged with one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit simple assault.

Grant’s fiancée, 34-year-old Antoinette Rodriguez was also arrested and charged after police stated she didn’t inform them of Grant’s location during their month-long manhunt. Rodriguez was found in the same hotel room as Grant when he was arrested in late March. However, those charges have since been dropped.

Court documents say video footage at the Bismarck Tavern showed Carr approach Grant with a phone before punching Grant multiple times. Documents say Carr confronted Grant about sexually abusing a child Carr knew. Fargo Police say they are investigating the allegation.

Documents say multiple people joined the fight, but it was soon broken up by bar staff.

Documents say Grant pulled out a handgun and shot Trent, Carr and 41-year-old John Clemons before fleeing the scene.

Trent, Carr and Grant have all pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Refunds for Fargo taco festival will take a few weeks, organizers say
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
Fargo Police asking for help in locating missing woman
Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman accused in Dystynee Avery apologizes, sentenced to probation

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
police lights graphic
Red Lake Police: Brand new vehicle started on fire, suspects ran off
TSA made the decision on Tuesday to extend the mask mandate until September 13th. It was...
Mask mandate extended until fall for Hector International Airport
Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
10:00PM News May 3 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 3 - Part 1