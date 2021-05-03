One person hurt in rollover crash near Geneseo

GENESEO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt after after her car rolls over on 98th Street SE about four miles south of Geneseo.

40-year-old Tammy Kleinwachter was driving northbound in a 2020 Hyundai Kona when she reportedly fell asleep causing the car to run off the road as it approached a curve.

The vehicle overturned and eventually rested on the passenger side.

Authorities say Kleinwachter was able to safely get out of the vehicle one her own.

The driver was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo to treat for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

