Advertisement

NDT - Girls and Autism

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fargo Taco and Margarita Festival Turns Sour; attendees requesting refunds
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle
Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight

Latest News

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling...
Boy unhurt after taking ride on airport conveyor belt system
Andrea Payne mugshot
‘I feel horrible’: Woman accused in Dystynee Avery murder apologizes, sentenced
Noon News Part 1 - May 3
Noon News Part 1 - May 3
1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Minnesota
NDT - Rape and Abuse Crisis Center
NDT - Rape and Abuse Crisis Center