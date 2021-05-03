(MOORHEAD, Minn.) - UPDATE 6:01 p.m.: Our reporter on the scene says there was one person inside at the time. That person says they tried to put out the flames before calling 911. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more about this developing story.

ORIGINAL: Fire and emergency crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Moorhead. The call came in about 5:00 Monday afternoon. The address is listed as 1700 3rd avenue south, which is north and east of the MSU-M campus. The call came in as a structure fire. No word on the cause and no word on injuries.

