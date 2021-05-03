MnDOT hopes to increase safety with new intersection lighting

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Good lighting has been shown to significantly reduce the frequency of nighttime crashes, so the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is starting a project to improve lighting at 14 intersections across west central Minnesota.

Works starts on the lighting improvements on Monday, May 3, at the intersections listed below. The intersections were selected based on crash history and crash severity.

Interstate 94 at 20th Street near Moorhead

Highway 10 at East Shore Drive near Detroit Lakes

Highway 10 at County Road 10 near Frazee

Highway 12 at Highway 119/County Road 5 north of Appleton

Highway 27 at Highway 114 west of Alexandria

Highway 27 at Highway 55 near Hoffman

Highway 29 at Highway 210 (east of Henning, south of Deer Creek)

Highway 34 at Highway 32/County Road 35 (between Dunvilla and Barnesville)

Highway 34 at County Road 26/County Road 47 near Osage

Highway 55 at Highway 114 near Lowry

Highway 75 at Highway 28 near Graceville

Highway 75 at Highway 7 near Ortonville

Highway 78 at Highway 108 in Ottertail

Highway 78 at Highway 108 south of Perham

Most of the work will take place along the shoulder of the highways, but drivers should be prepared for traffic changes in the areas where crews are working, including potential short-term lane shifts or lane closures.

The MnDOT says to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

Strata Corporation, based out of Grand Forks, was awarded the project with a bid of $339,000. The overall project is expected to be completed in June. The intersection lighting project is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

