Advertisement

Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring

Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.(Source: The Kroger Co.)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger announces a pilot program to make deliveries with drones.

The grocer has teamed up with Drone Express for the flights that will start this spring in the Midwest.

The drones can only carry up to 5 pounds, so Kroger is going to start out with bundled product offerings.

For example, shoppers could choose a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, or possibly a s’mores bundle containing graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

The drones can deliver to customers wherever they are by tracking their smartphone locations.

Kroger says that means you can have sunscreen delivered to the beach or picnic supplies to a park.

Test flights begin this week near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fargo Taco and Margarita Festival Turns Sour; attendees requesting refunds
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle
Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight

Latest News

Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will need every Democratic...
Democrats seek narrow path to rein in cost of medicines
Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling...
Boy unhurt after taking ride on airport conveyor belt system
LIVE: Biden remarks at Virginia community college
Andrea Payne mugshot
‘I feel horrible’: Woman accused in Dystynee Avery murder apologizes, sentenced