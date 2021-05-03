Advertisement

Jamestown Police Department searching for person of interest in assault case

By Rachel Tucker
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department is searching for a person of interest in an aggravated assault case.

Police responded to the assault report at around 7:30 a.m. on May 2nd on Sunnyside Trailer Court.

Police say a 47-year-old man was asleep in bed when a man broke into the trailer he was staying at. The assailant stabbed the victim once in the abdomen while making terroristic threats. The assailant then left the area on a black bicycle.

The victim was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for the stab wound and was later released.

Police say the two men know each other and the assailant specifically targeted the victim, therefore no current danger exists to the community.

The Jamestown Police Department is looking for 44-year-old Timothy Allen Ost, as a person of interest to be questioned about this assault.

Ost is a white male, approximately 5′09″ tall, weighing 170 pounds, and has grayish-brown hair. Ost was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans and riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding Ost’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-1000.

