‘I feel horrible’: Woman accused in Dystynee Avery murder apologizes, sentenced

Andrea Payne mugshot
Andrea Payne mugshot(Clay County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One of the three suspects accused in helping cover up the April 2020 murder of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery will not spend another day in jail.

27-year-old Andrea Payne pleaded guilty earlier this year to one felony count of aiding an offender in second-degree murder. On Monday, a Clay County Judge sentenced her to 378 days in jail, with credit for the 378 days she’s already served, a $1,000 fine and up to five years of supervised probation.

Payne addressed the family of Dystynee Avery in court, and apologized for her actions.

“If I could go back to that day, I wish I could change it. I feel horrible,” Payne said.

34-year-old Brandon Erbstoesster and 22-year-old David Erno are also charged for helping cover up Avery’s murder. Both men are set to be sentenced and/or plead guilty later in May.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is charged with second-degree murder for killing Avery, cutting up her body and throwing it in the trash. He will also be seen in court later this month.

