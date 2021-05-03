Fargo Police asking for help in locating missing woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for your help in finding Jessica L. Houser.

Houser is 30-years-old and was reported missing Sunday, May 2nd, 2021.

Ms. Houser was last heard from, and seen on April 29 in Fargo.

Houser is described as a white female who is 4′11″, thin build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 701.451.7660.

