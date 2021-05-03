Advertisement

Drowning and kayak rescue reported on Leech Lake

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office responded to two emergency situations on Leech Lake over the weekend.

Sheriff Tom Burch said the first happened on Friday, April 30 just before 3:00 p.m. Two men were in a boat off the Sucker Bay landing when one of the men fell into the water while working on the boat’s drain plug.

The other man jumped into the water and brought the victim to shore. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

The man who died is a 68-year-old man from Pierz, Minnesota.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a second water emergency on Leech Lake on Saturday, April 1. Just before 5:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of three juveniles kayaking west of Minnesota Island. They were caught in the wind and the kayaks started taking on water.

One of girls fell into the water and the three were not able to paddle the partially submerged kayaks to the shore.

All three of the girls were wearing life jackets and were rescued. They were treated on scene by North Memorial Ambulance. Sheriff Burch says the water temperature was approximately 45 degrees and credits the life jackets for helping save the kayakers.

