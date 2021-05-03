Crack develops in Paul Bunyan’s arm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews have been able to temporarily stabilize the broken right arm of an iconic Minnesota statue.

Paul Bunyan’s arm developed a good sized crack in it and a splint, of sorts, is being used to keep it in place until a more permanent fix is completed.

This attraction has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.