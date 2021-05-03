Advertisement

Crack develops in Paul Bunyan’s arm

Courtesy of Bill Batchelder
Courtesy of Bill Batchelder(Bill Bechelder)
By Mike Morken
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews have been able to temporarily stabilize the broken right arm of an iconic Minnesota statue.

Paul Bunyan’s arm developed a good sized crack in it and a splint, of sorts, is being used to keep it in place until a more permanent fix is completed.

This attraction has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Refunds for Fargo taco festival will take a few weeks, organizers say
Whitten Mugshot
Woman crashes ex’s funeral, runs over gravesites at Fargo cemetery, court documents say
Anthony Goose, 28
Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle
Houser was last seen April 29, 2021.
Fargo Police asking for help in locating missing woman
Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman accused in Dystynee Avery apologizes, sentenced to probation

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
police lights graphic
Red Lake Police: Brand new vehicle started on fire, suspects ran off
TSA made the decision on Tuesday to extend the mask mandate until September 13th. It was...
Mask mandate extended until fall for Hector International Airport
Man Attacks VNL Crew
A man assaults a Valley News Live crew as they prepared to go on air
News -VNL news team assaulted
News -VNL news team assaulted