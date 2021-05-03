Advertisement

Cass County State’s Attorney is not seeking to press charges against NDSU Meat Lab

(KSFY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office is not seeking charges against North Dakota State University for the botched killing of a cow.

The slaughter on Feb. 22, 2021 was considered a violation of slaughtering standards by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Decline Report from the State’s Attorney’s office says the USDA did find the incident to be a violation of the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act and the Federal Meat Inspection Act, but the report says formal charges are not necessary.

The report goes on to say corrective actions were taken including the suspension of operations, along with a corrective action plan. Since the report, the lab has maintained compliance.

In that letter, prosecutors stated they could not prove without reasonable doubt the killing of the animal “occurred outside the usual and customary practice” of slaughtering.

