Boy unhurt after taking ride on airport conveyor belt system

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling...
Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling system at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was not injured.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling system at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was not injured.

Airport spokesperson Pat Hogan says the incident happened early Saturday afternoon as a group of about 20 people were checking bags for a trip they were taking together. Hogan says initially no one in the group noticed the boy was missing because they were all tending to their own bags. Hogan says once they realized what had happened, police found the boy in fewer than five minutes.

