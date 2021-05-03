Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle

NEAR WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a 1-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle near Walker, MN and one man is now in custody.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home just south of Walker on Sunday, May 2 around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies say the toddler was hit in the driveway and the vehicle involved left the scene. Authorities tried to save the young girl, but she was pronounced dead.

Eventually, the suspect returned to the home and was arrested.

28-year-old Anthony Goose of Walker was taken to the jail with formal charges pending.

An autopsy is now scheduled on the young girl.

