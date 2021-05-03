Advertisement

Man arrested after toddler is hit and killed by vehicle

Anthony Goose, 28
Anthony Goose, 28(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a 1-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle near Walker, MN and one man is now in custody.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home just south of Walker on Sunday, May 2 around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies say the toddler was hit in the driveway and the vehicle involved left the scene. Authorities tried to save the young girl, but she was pronounced dead.

Eventually, the suspect returned to the home and was arrested.

28-year-old Anthony Goose of Walker was taken to the jail with formal charges pending.

An autopsy is now scheduled on the young girl.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fargo Taco and Margarita Festival Turns Sour; attendees requesting refunds
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight

Latest News

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling...
Boy unhurt after taking ride on airport conveyor belt system
Andrea Payne mugshot
‘I feel horrible’: Woman accused in Dystynee Avery murder apologizes, sentenced
1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Minnesota
COVID-19
55 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota
A new month begins a fresh start. Multiple cities across North Dakota and Minnesota are...
Clean-up week begins today