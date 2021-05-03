Advertisement

55 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 55 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

Two new deaths have been reported since Friday and 1,494 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 7.63%. There are 1,019 total active cases in the state with 43 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

