Rider seriously hurt after overturning motorcycle near Makoti

MAKOTI, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is recovering after getting seriously injured in a motorcycle accident near Makoti.

A little before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 43-year-old Derek Montoya was traveling southbound on his motorcycle on County Road 9, just north of the city.

According to authorities, Montoya ran off the road after failing to negotiate the curve.

The motorcycle overturned forcing Montoya to be thrown off.

The rider was seriously injured in the accident and was airlifted to Trinity Hospital of Minot.

The accident remains under investigation.

