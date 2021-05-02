Moorhead Against Hate attracts Minnesota leaders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A show of support for the Muslim community was held at the Moorhead Mosque, a week after Benjamin Enderle defaced the outside of the building with hateful rhetoric. Many speakers and leaders from Minnesota spoke out against this hateful act and the Muslim community said they have already forgave Enderle.

“I want to point out. From the deepest of our heart we forgive you. We don’t hold anything against you. We want you to come to us and talk to us.” Sajid Ghauri.

A representative for the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations said to those in attendance that we should focus less on the negativity, but more on the positive side of news.

“Being proactive and sharing good news, the world just needs more good news. We don’t need to always be talking about the negativity and about where we stand on the politically sides of the negative news,” said CAIR-MN Director Jaylani Hussein. “But the positive things and sharing them at a time where people are also reflecting about those topics.”

Many other religious leaders spoke at the presentation, showing their support and thanking the community for coming together to help with the clean-up efforts.

“May we keep your kindness in our hearts and in our minds as we move forward, stronger in our mutual respect and in our concern for making our community a better place for everyone to live.” said Moorhead-Fargo Islamic Community Center member Yahya Fredrickson.

The holy month of Ramadan continues to run for the Islamic faith, as it ends on May 12.

