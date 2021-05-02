Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River

PINE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, died after rolling his vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Cass County, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Malibu was heading south on 44th Avenue Southwest, south of 4th Street near Pine River, when it went into the east ditch. The car struck a driveway and rolled multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

