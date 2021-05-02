Kansas Downs Bison Baseball 10-2

LAWRENCE, KAN. (NDSU Athletics) - The Jayhawks scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, beating North Dakota State 10-2 in the second game of the three-game series. NDSU dropped to 27-13 overall, while the Jayhawks improved to 24-20.

The rubber match is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence.Jake Malec had a pair of hits for the Bison for his 19th multi-hit game of the season.

Peter Brookshaw, Noah Dehne, Tucker Rohde, Charley Hesse and Will Busch each had a hit for the Bison.

Malec also scored a pair of runs. Ben Smith suffered the loss on the mound, as he allowed eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits and three walks in five innings.

Smith struck out a pair, as he dropped to 6-4 on the year.

Zach Smith struck out four in two innings, while Hunter Koep struck out one in an inning.The Bison struck first as Bennett Hostetler reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Malec to score in the first inning.

Kansas answered with six runs, including a two-run home run by Cosentino.

In the third, Cosentino added his second home run to push the lead to 7-1.

After another Jayhawk run in the fourth, Hesse singled through the right side to bring in Malec. The Jayhawks scored the final two runs in the seventh.

