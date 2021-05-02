Monday morning showers give way to some afternoon sun

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Morning rain showers Monday, then sunshine & clouds. Cooler is the word. Temperatures cool into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday with the wind picking up on Monday as well. We will see some sunshine on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Increasing clouds are on the way with a chance of showers for a few areas. It is not looking overly heavy at this time. Temperatures will still be cool on Wednesday, only in the 50s for most. By Thursday there is a chance for spotty showers and temperatures just a couple degrees warmer. The start of the weekend looks to be drier with highs nearing 60.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is expected along with temperatures that are still a bit below seasonal average. Many will see 50s and low 60s. There is a slight chance of a shower or 2. By Sunday, things are looking fairly quiet with highs in the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Morning rain showers. Sun and clouds. Increasing wind. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Late clouds. Low: 35. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light showers. Low: 36. High: 55.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers/sprinkles at times. Low: 33. High: 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 38. High: 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 34. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 36. High: 61.