Abandoned Car burns in field in Russia Township near Crookston.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An abandoned car burned in a field near Russia Township in Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Crookston Fire Department responded to Section 14 of Russia Township to check on a someone possibly getting burned.

Once on the scene, authorities found a field of grass and wood burning out of control.

The fire was quickly put out.

The abandoned car suffer fire damage

The incident is still under investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is sending a reminder to residences that the County is still under a red flag waring due to the dry weather and burning is prohibited at this time with the exception of a contained camp fire.

