Advertisement

State tourism hoping to bounce back after $1.2 billion lost in visitor spending because of COVID-19

By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s travel and tourism industry lost more than $1.2 billion in visitor spending because of COVID-19, but state tourism officials said they are positioned well for recovery.

Next week is North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week, where the department will convey how much of a role travel and tourism plays in the state’s economy.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce and partnering agencies will highlight North Dakota’s wide-open spaces, thriving communities, national and state parks, and historic sites.

“It’s big business and it really helps support, you know, all of the things that we as North Dakotans like to do. All of those activities and what not that are provided for visitors also really help us attract worker, workforce that we need to you know to keep those businesses vibrant,” ND Tourism Marketing director Sara Otte Coleman.

Otte Coleman said she’s expecting a good year for tourism in North Dakota.

She said the top things Americans want to do this summer are scenic drives, road trips and historic attractions, all of which can be done in North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight
4 Vehicle Collision on I-29
Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered...
Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Ellendale crash leaves 17-year-old with serious injuries
.
Grand Forks man dies after crash on Highway 2

Latest News

Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Abandoned Car burns in field in Russia Township near Crookston.
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - May 1
10:00PM Weather - May 1