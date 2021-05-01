Schools could still be using masks in the Fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After recent school board meetings have had parents contend the use of masks within schools, some health officials in the Fargo-Moorhead area are pushing back on that notion and say there is a chance that masks could still be used heading into the next school year.

“So from my standpoint, yes I would welcome the day, I’m looking forward to the day that I don’t have to put kids in a mask in school and that day will come when we have the vaccine for the kids.” said Sanford Health Dr. Avish Nagpal.

“We worked so hard to bring the kids back that I think there’s a little trepidation of dropping some of these large mitigation strategies too quickly.” said FPS school board member Dr. Tracie Newman.

Both officials agree that the key to getting rid of masks in schools rests in the development of COVID-vaccines for children. Some of our viewers shared their thoughts on our Facebook page about masks being used during recess at school. An overwhelming amount of the comments were against the use of masks during the outdoor period.

“I do think it would be safe. I think what’s going to need to come with that then though is that we probably won’t contact trace from recess and we won’t require the same isolation and quarantine rules.” said Dr. Newman.

The Fargo Public Schools school board will be meeting on May 11 to discuss the use of masks.

