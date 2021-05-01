Advertisement

New fishing piers installed at Maple Lake

One of the new piers placed on Maple Lake near Mentor, MN.
One of the new piers placed on Maple Lake near Mentor, MN.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT
MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A popular lake in the northern valley is getting some upgrades ahead of the summer season.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helped the Polk County Highway Department with placing two new piers on Maple Lake near Mentor, Minnesota.

The first new fishing pier is near the east shore Maple Lake public access. The other pier is placed near the Polk County roadside park on Maple Lake.

Officials also placed several buoys to mark the east shore and Polk County Park swimming areas. As a popular lake destination for the summer, the Sheriff’s Office says the additions will help keep swimmers safe this season.

