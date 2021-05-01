New fishing piers installed at Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A popular lake in the northern valley is getting some upgrades ahead of the summer season.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helped the Polk County Highway Department with placing two new piers on Maple Lake near Mentor, Minnesota.

The first new fishing pier is near the east shore Maple Lake public access. The other pier is placed near the Polk County roadside park on Maple Lake.

Officials also placed several buoys to mark the east shore and Polk County Park swimming areas. As a popular lake destination for the summer, the Sheriff’s Office says the additions will help keep swimmers safe this season.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.