Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen Fargo Police officers had their hands full Friday night at the West Acres Mall, after a fight broke out between multiple teenagers. Four of them were referred to juvenile court for their involvement in the brawl, which included pushing and shoving officers.

Mall security and responding officers were overwhelmed in the early going, requiring more officers to be called in.

Those that are being sent to juvenile court range from the ages of 13-15. One 15-year-old girl was tagged with assault on a peace officer as well. All of the teenagers were released to their parents.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.