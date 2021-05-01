Advertisement

Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight

Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen Fargo Police officers had their hands full Friday night at the West Acres Mall, after a fight broke out between multiple teenagers. Four of them were referred to juvenile court for their involvement in the brawl, which included pushing and shoving officers.

Mall security and responding officers were overwhelmed in the early going, requiring more officers to be called in.

Those that are being sent to juvenile court range from the ages of 13-15. One 15-year-old girl was tagged with assault on a peace officer as well. All of the teenagers were released to their parents.

