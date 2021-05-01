Advertisement

Motorcycle crashes into median in Willmar, MN

((Source: Stock image/ Pexels))
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three motorcyclists are hurt following a crash in Willmar.

According to Willmar Police, one of the motorcyclists was traveling southbound on Highway 23, when the driver veered into a ditch and crashed into a cable median barrier.

Authorities also say a group of motorcyclists were passing by northbound and witnessed the crash.

Two motorcyclists slowed down to provide assistance with the crash. The two motorcycles hit each other while attempting to stop.

All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight
4 Vehicle Collision on I-29
Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered...
Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Ellendale crash leaves 17-year-old with serious injuries
.
Grand Forks man dies after crash on Highway 2

Latest News

Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Abandoned Car burns in field in Russia Township near Crookston.
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - May 1
10:00PM Weather - May 1