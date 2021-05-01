Motorcycle crashes into median in Willmar, MN

WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three motorcyclists are hurt following a crash in Willmar.

According to Willmar Police, one of the motorcyclists was traveling southbound on Highway 23, when the driver veered into a ditch and crashed into a cable median barrier.

Authorities also say a group of motorcyclists were passing by northbound and witnessed the crash.

Two motorcyclists slowed down to provide assistance with the crash. The two motorcycles hit each other while attempting to stop.

All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

