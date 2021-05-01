Advertisement

Ellendale crash leaves 17-year-old with serious injuries

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous agencies responded to a crash on 89th Ave. SE. that left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. An investigation showed that the driver lost control on the gravel roadway and crashed into a ditch and overturned.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dickey County Sheriff’s Dept., Ellendale Police Dept., Oaks Ambulance and Ellendale Rural Fire were at the scene of the accident.

The boy was transported to Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen to treat his injuries. North Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight
4 Vehicle Collision on I-29
Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered...
Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling
.
Grand Forks man dies after crash on Highway 2

Latest News

Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Abandoned Car burns in field in Russia Township near Crookston.
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - May 1
10:00PM Weather - May 1