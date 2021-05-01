Ellendale crash leaves 17-year-old with serious injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous agencies responded to a crash on 89th Ave. SE. that left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. An investigation showed that the driver lost control on the gravel roadway and crashed into a ditch and overturned.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dickey County Sheriff’s Dept., Ellendale Police Dept., Oaks Ambulance and Ellendale Rural Fire were at the scene of the accident.

The boy was transported to Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen to treat his injuries. North Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

