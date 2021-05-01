Bison Baseball Beats Kansas in Extra Innings to Open Series

LAWRENCE, KAN. (NDSU Athletics) -The Jayhawks tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, but NDSU scored two runs in the 10th for a 5-3 win over Kansas Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series.

NDSU improved to 27-12 overall with the win, while Kansas dropped to 23-20. It was the third-straight extra inning victory for the Bison, as they improved to 6-1 in extra innings this season. The two teams will face each other again on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

Jake Malec and Tucker Rohde each had a pair of hits for the Bison, the 18th multi-hit game of the year for Malec. Max Loven had a no-decision in the start on the mound, as he struck out seven in six innings. Loven allowed a pair of unearned runs on five hits. Parker Harm struck out four in two innings of work, as he moved into a tie for fifth in school history with his 62nd career appearances. Wyatt Nelson moved to 2-1 on the year with the win in 1.1 innings of work. Nelson allowed a run on three walks. In two-thirds of an inning of work, Jake Drew picked up a strikeout for his first save of the season and first since 2019.

The Bison scored three runs in the third inning for the early lead. Peter Brookshaw hit a sacrifice fly that plated Calen Schwabe. With two outs, Bennett Hostetler singled through the left side to bring in Malec. Rohde then doubled to left center, as Hostetler scored from first. The Jayhawks scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and tied the game on a one-out ground ball in the ninth. In the top of the 10th, Jack Simonsen singled up the middle, as the ball got under the glove of the centerfielder and rolled all the way to the wall. Schwabe scored on the play, as did Simonsen.

